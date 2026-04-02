Citing previous SIR, no polls: Congress demands 1.5-2 yrs to complete SIR exercise in state

Harshwardhan Sapkal said a minimum period of one month should be given to raise objections or respond to notices related to SIR. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said since no elections were scheduled in the state for the next few years, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) should have a timeline of one and a half to two years to ensure accuracy, as the previous SIR process in 2002-03 had lasted for 13 months.

A delegation led by state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal pointed out that the voter base in the state has grown by 3.5 crore over the last 25 years and hence the Election Commission should not to rush the process within two–three months. The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to the state CEO.