Maharashtra Congress seeks Parliament session to discuss crime against women

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant has demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss atrocities against women.

This follows Maharashtra Governor B S Koshiyari asking the state to hold a two-day Assembly session to discuss the issue after the Sakinaka rape case, and saying that the Shakti Act which has been delayed needs to be passed.

Speaking to the media, Sawant said that during the Devendra Fadnavis government, in 2019 there were 47 gangrapes in the state and now the number is 20.

“In 2019, 37,144 crimes against women were registered and the Fadnavis government tenure was a dark era for women. During the MVA government, cases decreased to 31,954 by 2020. Hence, we second CM Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss atrocities against women as we are concerned about the state of women in BJP-ruled states,” Sawant said.