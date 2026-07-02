After extortion threat from Shubham Lonkar: Sajid Pathan to get Y-plus security

Maharashtra Congress MLA Sajid Pathan will be provided a ‘Y-plus’ security cover in the wake of an extortion threat he received from gangster Shubham Lonkar, announced Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam announced in the legislative assembly after the opposition raised the issue in the legislature.

Kadam made the announcement in the legislative council. A Y-plus cover comprises 11 security personnel.

The issue about the extortion call to Pathan was raised by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap in the council and his party colleague and CLP leader Vijay Wadettiwar in the Assembly.

Jagtap said Pathan, the MLA from Akola West, received a call from Lonkar, who warned the MLA would meet the same fate as NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down in Mumbai’s Bandra area in October 2024.