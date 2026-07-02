After extortion threat from Shubham Lonkar: Sajid Pathan to get Y-plus security

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Maharashtra Congress MLA Sajid Pathan will be provided a ‘Y-plus’ security cover in the wake of an extortion threat he received from gangster Shubham Lonkar, announced Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam announced in the legislative assembly after the opposition raised the issue in the legislature.
Kadam made the announcement in the legislative council. A Y-plus cover comprises 11 security personnel.
The issue about the extortion call to Pathan was raised by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap in the council and his party colleague and CLP leader Vijay Wadettiwar in the Assembly.
Jagtap said Pathan, the MLA from Akola West, received a call from Lonkar, who warned the MLA would meet the same fate as NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down in Mumbai’s Bandra area in October 2024.
The Congress MLC said Pathan was assured a Y-plus security cover by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the budget session held earlier this year when he had received a similar threat.
In response, minister Kadam said, “Y-plus security will be provided to Pathan within the next 24 hours.”
The minister said it will also be ascertained why the security cover assurance given by the CM earlier was not fulfilled.
The issue was earlier also raised in the legislative assembly. Wadettiwar questioned the law and order situation in the state, even though Chief Minister Fadnavis told the House a day earlier that gangs operating from outside the country and domestically would not be allowed to thrive and action would be taken against them.
Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said the CM had already assured the assembly that the security of all legislators was the government’s responsibility and that action would be taken in cases of threats to them. He accused the Opposition of trying to politicise the issue.
“File a complaint and action will be taken,” Rane said, while Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai asked the Opposition to submit all details regarding the call received and assured action.
Pathan said when he first received a similar threat call in February, the chief minister spoke to him over the phone on that day around midnight, assured him of protection and security was provided.
“But threat calls are being received again. What exactly is going on? The CM said in the House that gangs will be eliminated and after a few hours, I get an extortion call. The same people murdered (NCP leader and former state minister) Baba Siddique (in October 2024),” Pathan said.
Referring to security provided to filmmaker Rohit Shetty (after threats), CLP leader Wadettiwar said similar protection should be extended to elected representatives facing credible threats.
Speaker Rahul Narwekar maintained it was the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety of public representatives and assured the House that appropriate security would be provided after assessing the threat perception.
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