Maharashtra Congress demands reduction of petrol, diesel prices; threatens agitation

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation if oil marketing companies failed to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in keeping with the drop in crude oil prices in the international market.

In a memorandum submitted to the regional office of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Pune, state Congress leaders Mohan Joshi and Ramesh Bagwe said the prices of petrol and diesel continue to be high despite the sharp decrease in crude oil prices.

“In March, the price of petrol and diesel was above Rs 100 per litre as the crude oil price was $129 per barrel. In the last few months, the crude oil price has reduced drastically in the international market. The crude oil price now is around $76 to $80 per barrel. Despite this, petrol and diesel prices are around Rs 106 and Rs 94 per litre, respectively, in the country,” they said.

Moreover, oil exports to European countries from India have increased in the last few months and we are also getting crude oil from Russia, the leaders added.

“Taking into consideration that the crude oil price has fallen, we request the immediate reduction of fuel prices to Rs 70 per litre. If our demand is not met, then we will launch an agitation,” they said.