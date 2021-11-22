Maharashtra: Cong’s Pradnya Satav set to be elected unopposed, BJP withdraws nominaton

Congress candidate for MLC bypolls Pradnya Rajeev Satav is all set to be elected unopposed as BJP candidate Sanjay Khedekar has withdrawn his nomination.

The by-election is slated for November 30. The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sharad Ranpise.

Congress leaders recently met Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and requested him not to put up a candidate for this seat.

Ranpise was elected on July 10, 2018, through members of the Council and died on September 23 this year.

Pradnya Satav is the wife of late AICC general secretary Rajeev Satav, who died due to Covid-19 complications on May 10, 2021. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha. Prior to that, he represented the Hingoli Lok Sabha seat.

Pradnya Satav was later elected vice-president of MPCC.

Meanwhile, the Congress has cleared tickets for the minister of state Satej Patil and Gaurav Wani from Dhule for the MLC elections to be held on December 10.