Maharashtra: Congress plans foot marches from August 9-15

July 19, 2022 11:49:18 am
After a delay of nearly one-and-a-half months, the Congress has said that the manifesto announced at the Nav Sankalp workshop held by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at Shirdi on June 1 and 2 will be implemented across the state.
On Monday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole announced that a 100-day action plan will be implemented across the state, including foot marches in each district between August 9 to 15, and a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign from October 2.
Party leaders said the Congress will raise its voice against the Centre’s decision to impose GST on essential commodities, rising inflation, unemployment, failing economy and the Agnipath scheme. Congress will also respond to BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ politics with a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, they added.
While a public awareness campaign will be held by taking out foot marches in each district between August 9 to 15, a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign will be launched in the state from October 2.
In June, the Maharashtra Congress had held a two-day session at Shirdi, following which the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Maharashtra, H K Patil, was expected to release papers on the basis of which the party line would be decided. Instead, MPCC chief Patole addressed a rally. After an initial plan to release these documents on July 4, they were eventually released on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference at the Congress’ Tanna House headquarters, Patole said six groups were formed to hold detailed discussions on six subjects on the lines of the national conclave held at Udaipur. These six groups discussed and submitted their reports and it was based on these that the Shirdi manifesto and action plan were prepared.
Senior leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, former ministers Nitin Raut, Vijay Wadettiwar and Varsha Gaikwad, Dr Vishwajit Kadam, state working president Chandrakant Handore, and Naseem Khan were also present.
Ashok Chavan, who headed the political group, said that a review committee will be formed at the district level to decide whether to form an alliance with a like-minded party in the state at the local level.
Prithviraj Chavan, who led the economic affairs group, said that the central government has failed to handle the economic situation in the country and accused the government of just taking loans, increasing taxes and selling government companies.
The Shirdi Manifesto recommended implementation of schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in urban areas. The ‘Nyay’ scheme, which was a part of the Congress’ manifesto during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and was being implemented in Congress-ruled states should be implemented in Maharashtra too, the manifesto said.
Various other recommendations were made, including restarting the Vidarbha, Marathwada and Rest of Maharashtra statutory development boards.
Former minister Gaikwad, who was in charge of the youth and women empowerment group, said that college elections should be restarted to increase the active participation of youth in politics.
Meanwhile, with the state witnessing heavy rains since last fortnight, the Congress has demanded that Rs 10 lakh be given to the families of all those who have died in rain-related tragedies and Rs 50,000/hectare compensation be given to farmers who have reported crop losses, while Rs 1 lakh compensation should be given to horticultural farmers for their losses. A Congress delegation met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with their demand.
