Maharashtra Congress passes resolution to limit multi-member electoral panel to 2

A day after the state cabinet decided to reintroduce a multi-member ward system for all municipal councils and corporations barring Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra Congress executive meeting on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution to limit the multi-member electoral panel to two.

“Yesterday a decision was made in the cabinet to have a panel of three, but many of our members felt that it should be a one- or two-member ward,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

Patole said the party has received feedback from local leaders across the state who were opposed to a multi-member ward.

The decision to oppose the move even when Congress ministers had decided to ratify the decision in the state cabinet has caused surprise.

Naseem Khan, working president of the MPCC, said, “The MPCC is opposed to the government’s decision and our executive committee has passed a resolution opposing it. We may meet the CM and this will be taken up in the coordination committee meeting.”

PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who was present in the cabinet meeting when the proposal was tabled, said the decision was a political call and he did not want to comment on the MPCC resolution.