Maharashtra Congress set for overhaul; districts to get new chiefs in 2 weeks

Harshavardhan Sapkal will hold a discussion with the central leadership on the names of district chiefs, before announcing the names. (File photo)

Maharashtra Congress is set for an organisational overhaul with the appointment of new district presidents in the next two weeks. Party state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal is in Delhi to finalise the list with the central leadership.

Unlike other states, where only district presidents are appointed under the party’s Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan (SSA), Maharashtra will make appointments to over 7,000 posts, marking a total make over of the party.

Promoted by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the SSA has become a key organisational activity in the Congress.

Under this, observers appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) visited districts over days, interacted with local party workers as well as outsiders, and recommended three to six names as district chief. Out of these names, one name will be chosen after deliberations. States such as Gujarat and Haryana have already completed this exercise.