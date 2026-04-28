Maharashtra Congress set for overhaul; districts to get new chiefs in 2 weeks

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Congress is set for an organisational overhaul with the appointment of new district presidents in the next two weeks. Party state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal is in Delhi to finalise the list with the central leadership.
Unlike other states, where only district presidents are appointed under the party’s Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan (SSA), Maharashtra will make appointments to over 7,000 posts, marking a total make over of the party.
Promoted by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the SSA has become a key organisational activity in the Congress.
Under this, observers appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) visited districts over days, interacted with local party workers as well as outsiders, and recommended three to six names as district chief. Out of these names, one name will be chosen after deliberations. States such as Gujarat and Haryana have already completed this exercise.
In Maharashtra, Sapkal had expanded the scope of the SSA, which started from March 26. Termed as “Sapkal pattern”, it will recommend names for district and tehsil chiefs and also make almost 7,000 other appointments in party’s frontal cells, including youth, student, women, minority, OBC, SC, ST and social media.
Sapkal will hold a discussion with the central leadership on the names of district chiefs, before announcing the names. Other appointments will be taken up later.
“He will have discussion with the central leadership and based on that as well as the inputs from the Abhiyan, the names of district chiefs will be finalised,” said a senior Congress leader.
The AICC observers have recommended names for presidents across 72 party districts in Maharashtra. The 37 appointed observers visited various districts to consult with local leaders, current and former MLAs and MPs, local body representatives, existing district presidents, and state and national office bearers.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram