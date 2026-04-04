Congress heads to ‘organisational shake-up’ in ‘Sapkal pattern’, to make 7,000 appointments

Observers appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) visit districts, spend days, interact with local party workers and even the outsiders and recommend three to six names as district chief. (Source: File)

Maharashtra unit of Congress is set for a total organisational shake-up for the first time in several decades, in its bid to restructure and rejuvenate the party.

Unlike other states, under the party’s Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan (SSA), whereby only district presidents are appointed, Maharashtra will make appointments to over 7,000 posts, marking a total make-over of the party.

Promoted by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the SSA has become a key organisational activity in the Congress.

Under this, observers appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) visit districts, spend days, interact with local party workers and even the outsiders and recommend three to six names as district chief. Out of these names, one name is chosen after deliberations. States such as Gujarat, Haryana have already undergone this exercise.