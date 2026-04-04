Congress heads to ‘organisational shake-up’ in ‘Sapkal pattern’, to make 7,000 appointments

Observers appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) visit districts, spend days, interact with local party workers and even the outsiders and recommend three to six names as district chief. (Source: File)
Maharashtra unit of Congress is set for a total organisational shake-up for the first time in several decades, in its bid to restructure and rejuvenate the party.
Unlike other states, under the party’s Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan (SSA), whereby only district presidents are appointed, Maharashtra will make appointments to over 7,000 posts, marking a total make-over of the party.
Promoted by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the SSA has become a key organisational activity in the Congress.
Under this, observers appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) visit districts, spend days, interact with local party workers and even the outsiders and recommend three to six names as district chief. Out of these names, one name is chosen after deliberations. States such as Gujarat, Haryana have already undergone this exercise.
In Maharashtra, party state unit chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has expanded the scope of the SSA which started from March 26. Termed as “Sapkal pattern”, it will not only recommend names for district and tehsil chiefs, but will be making almost 7,000 other appointments in party’s frontal cells including youth, student, women, minority, OBC, SC, ST and social media.
“The move is meant to strengthen the party organisation from village level to district level. The district committee of the party will function effectively when the frontal cells will efficiently supplement its work. We are confident that the abhiyaan will bring in positive change in the party,” said Sapkal.
Having been relegated to its lowest-ever tally of 16 in the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra, Congress is eyeing to rebuild the party from bottom.
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The party wants to infuse new blood, fresh faces and ideas into its functioning.
According to Sapkal, SSA is the best bet to do so. “The organisation is of utmost importance in a political party. Not only our active workers but even sympathisers are welcome to share their feedback with us during this,” he said.
The AICC observers will recommend names for presidents across 72 party districts in Maharashtra. The 37 appointed observers will visit various districts to consult with local leaders, current and former MLAs and MPs, local body representatives, existing district presidents, and state and national office bearers.
Taking into account the local political and social landscape, they will recommend three to six names for each district president position. The final decision will be made by the Congress high command in New Delhi. Observers have been explicitly instructed to stay in their assigned districts for seven to ten days, visiting every taluka and assembly constituency to hold independent discussions with leaders and workers.
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Apart from this, for the first time in the country, this campaign is actively searching for leaders for tehsil president positions, as well as heads of party’s frontal cells.
To assist the AICC observers, three state observers have been appointed per district, tasked with recommending names for these 11 positions at the taluka level. Consequently, more than 7,000 individuals will gain leadership opportunities within the party at the tehsil level alone.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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