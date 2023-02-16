scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Congress sends Kerala leader to asses Maharashtra affairs amid tussle between Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat (Express)

The crisis in Maharashtra Congress seems far from over as the party president has deputed Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to assess the latest political situation in the state and report to him with immediate effect.

The development comes a day after warring factions in the state Congress, party’s state unit President Nana Patole and legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat, claimed that there were no differences and it was a fictional fight created by the BJP. Both were seen together in a press conference Wednesday after the party’s executive committee meeting.

On Sunday, the party’s Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil had held a meeting with Thorat at the latter’s residence in the wake of his resignation from the legislative post citing differences with Patole terming it impossible to work with him.

More from Mumbai

Patil had then said that the resignation letter had not been accepted by the party. Thorat had also written a letter to Kharge where he accused Patole of conspiring against him. Thorat’s resignation came amid months of growing but silent discontent against Patole over his alleged “autocratic” manner of functioning.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:10 IST
