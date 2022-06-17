Maharashtra: Congress leaders, ministers detained during Raj Bhavan protest over ED grilling of Rahul

Congress leaders, including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government, were detained on Thursday as they demonstrated at Raj Bhavan against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi.

Police took action after the Congress leaders tried to remove barricades outside the Raj Bhavan gate during a protest march which started near the Hanging Garden in south Mumbai.

Congress state president Nana Patole, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Fisheries Minister Aslam Sheikh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Medical Educati-on Minister Amit Deshmukh, Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajit Kadam and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were among those detained. They were taken to Azad Maidan police station and released after some time, a police officer said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Patole said the party was protesting against the “dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi government” and attempts to “suppress the Opposition’s voice” will not succeed.

“Rahul Gandhi has become the voice of the country as he has been taking up people’s issues and questioning the Modi government. Congress workers are taking an aggressive stand following this vindictive action against our leader,” Patole added.

Thorat said Congress workers have stood up against the central government’s “repression.” “Through this protest march, we are trying to convey our dissatisfaction to the Modi government. It is reprehensible to harass a family which sacrificed everything for the country,” he said.

“We expect that the Governor will convey our sentiments to the Union government,” he added.

With PTI inputs