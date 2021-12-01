Maharashtra Cong leaders object to Mamata remarks: ‘Cong only viable political alternative in the country’

Maharashtra Congress leaders on Wednesday took exception to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the UPA and Rahul Gandhi, and stated that the Congress was the only viable alternative to take on the BJP. They also said that statements deriding the Congress were akin to playing into the hands of the BJP.

“The country is well aware of the fight the Congress has put up against the oppression of the BJP and the central government. No individual party can fight against the BJP if that party continues to think about its own political gain and personal ambition. The Congress is the only viable option for the country and the democracy,” said Balasaheb Thorat, Revenue Minister and Congress legislative party leader.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.

“The Congress under the leadership of Congress president Soniaji Gandhi and Rahulji Gandhi is constantly fighting against the dictatorial attitude of the BJP. Rahulji fought against the Modi government by standing firmly behind farmers on the issue of land acquisition law and three farm laws,” said Nana Patole, state Congress president.

He said the country is more important than personal ambitions and the fight against the BJP needs to be fought unitedly, keeping egos aside. “A political party restricted to one state cannot be an alternative to the BJP. The Congress is the only viable political alternative for the BJP,” Patole added.

Senior Congress leader and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said the Congress party its leadership need no certification for their commitment towards democracy and Constitution as well as the tireless struggle against the present central government’s policies.

“For the last seven years, the central government has been using the divide and rule policy on the Opposition parties. In such a scenario, it becomes the responsibility of all non-BJP parties to not indulge in politics that supports this policy of the Centre,” Chavan added.