Maharashtra: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar skips first Cabinet meeting

Allegedly unhappy with being allocated less important portfolios, senior Congress leader and Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday skipped the first meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

Wadettiwar, who was inducted as a minister along with 35 others last week, was allocated the three portfolios of Other Backward Classes, Socially and Economically Backward Classes, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare, Khar Land Development and Earthquake Rehabilitation.

While despite repeated attempts, Wadettiwar was not available for a comment, a Congress leader said: “Wadettiwar felt that as he was the Leader of Opposition for a few months during the previous BJP-led regime, he should have been given a good portfolio.”

Sources said Former chief minister and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan met Wadettiwar on Monday. “Chavan reportedly told Wadettiwar that it is not possible to fulfil the aspirations of all leaders as it is a tripartite coalition government,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Chavan and NCP’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had a verbal tiff over the seating arrangement during the Cabinet meeting. Sena and Congress ministers, however, denied such reports.

