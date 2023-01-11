Maharashtra Congress leader Jaiprakash Chhajed passes away at 75

A senior Congress leader and former MLA from Nashik Jaiprakash Chhajed passed away Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in the city. He was 75.

According to Congress leaders, Chhajed had not been feeling well for the past several days because of old age ailments. On Tuesday, he was scheduled to leave for Nagpur for a meeting of Congress leaders the next day.

However, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening and was taken to a private hospital in Nashik where he passed away around 10.30 pm.

Chhajed was one of the senior Congress leaders known for being loyal to the party. He had started his political career with the Youth Congress in Nashik and held many organisational positions in the party in the city as well as on the regional level in North Maharashtra.

Chhajed had contested the Assembly election thrice and was also considered to be close to late Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. He was also elected as a Member of Legislative Council.

“Chhajed was a loyal worker of the Congress. He did not leave the Congress ideology till his last breath,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said while expressing his condolences on his demise.

“He constantly fought for justice and the rights of the workers and was active in the political, social, cultural, and labour spheres of Nashik city. Along with the party organisation, he consistently raised his voice on the workers’ issues and tried to give justice to the workers,” Patole added.

“He tried to justify the responsibility entrusted to him by the party. With the demise of Jayaprakash Chhajed, a voice that fought for the interests of workers has passed away,” he said, adding the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee shares the grief of Chhajed’s family.

Chhajed is survived by his wife, Shobha, a former deputy mayor of Nashik, and sons Preetish, Hitendra, and Akash. His body will be kept at Congress Bhavan on Wednesday before his final rites in the evening.