Maharashtra: Congress leader Ashok Chavan claims Eknath Shinde met him with proposal for alliance during Fadnavis rule

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan claimed Wednesday that a Shiv Sena delegation, which included current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had come to meet him at his Mumbai office with a proposal to form an alliance when the BJP-Sena government was in power in the state between 2014 and 2019. Shinde was then a minister in the government led by the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Chavan was Maharashtra Congress president.

Speaking to local reporters in his hometown Nanded, Chavan said, “Shinde had come along with a Sena delegation with a proposal to snap ties with the BJP to meet me. I had said that the Sena should also consult Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and if he agrees, then I will talk to the Congress central leadership. But nothing happened after that.”

The alleged meeting, according to Chavan, took place in the run-up to 2017 local body polls in the state when relations between the BJP and Sena were extremely strained and both parties fought the elections independently.

The Congress leader was commenting on Shinde’s repeated claims that he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray since the Sena chief had tied up with the Congress and the NCP ditching Hindutva. Shinde’s rebellion led to his faction teaming up with the BJP to form the government earlier this year ending the rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Sena, NCP and the Congress.

Meanwhile, Shinde camp minister Gulabrao Patil termed Chavan’s comment nonsensical and said even if such a meeting would have taken place in Shinde’s presence, he must have been forced to go there. “If your leader tells you to go somewhere and do something, you have to do it. What’s the big deal here?” asked Patil.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that certain decorum should be maintained in public life. “We can put out Chavan’s clip also if we want. Certain things should be kept under wrap,” said Shelar.