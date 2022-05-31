Maharashtra Congress general secretary demits office over ‘imposition of outsider’ for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh Tuesday resigned from the post of the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and in a letter to party high command Sonia Gandhi, he cited his displeasure over the “imposition of Imran Pratapgadi from Uttar Pradesh in Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha”.

The letter to Gandhi said, “Due to the imposition of Imran Pratapgadi from Uttar Pradesh in Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha I am resigning from the post of general secretary of MPCC.” He added, “Imposition of an outsider candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is injustice to general Congress workers in Maharashtra.” However, Deshmukh has indicated that he will continue to work as an ordinary party worker.

The developments have brought to the fore the simmering discontent among the ranks and folds of the party. Although Deshmukh has come out in public to express his disappointment, several other party leaders have been voicing their unhappiness in private, say sources.

A senior Congress leader requesting anonymity said, “Maharashtra has become a hub for outsiders. If the central Congress wants to accommodate anybody it choses Maharashtra. The question is why should state Congress leaders, who are loyal and have served the organisation for four decades, be denied representation in Rajya Sabha on merit.”

In the past, Rajiv Shukla was given a Rajya Sabha seat from the Maharashtra quota. Then P Chidambaran, who too was given a berth in the Rajya Sabha from the Maharashtra quota. And now it is Imran Pratapgadi from Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said a state Congress delegation had sought an appointment with Gandhi on Monday but the appointment was cancelled.

Sources added, “The Congress, a national party, has been relegated to the background in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena and NCP are controlling the government and politics in the state. To make matters worse our central leadership seems oblivious to the states’ requirements. They have further imposed an outsider thus antagonising the workers.”

State Congress president Nana Patole has, however, underplayed the unrest within the party. “There is no unrest within the organisation. The decision on the Rajya Sabha candidate is finalised by the central party leaders. Everybody has accepted it. There is no question of contesting the central leadership’s decision by the state leaders.” He further said Congress is a major player in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.