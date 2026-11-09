Looking to strengthen its organisation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra Congress plans to set up a connect centre covering all 48 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The centre will establish direct communication between booth-level workers and the state leadership, monitor grassroots activities and provide feedback on the party’s organisational performance.

The centre will initially have at least 16 desks, each covering three parliamentary constituencies, or 18 Assembly segments. The aim is to set up regular, two-way communication between the party leadership and its workers at the grassroots.

“The idea is to transform the Congress from a party that merely has an organisational presence into a dynamic, organisationally active and communicatively vibrant force,” Dr Sirivella Prasad, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.