Maharashtra Congress reshuffle: 69 new district chiefs named ahead of 2029 polls

In one of its biggest reshuffles in decades, the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday appointed 69 organisational district presidents in a bid to revitalise the party at the grassroots level, ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

New and young faces have been appointed in several districts as part of the party’s Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan (SSA).

Prashant Jagtap and Babajani Durrani, who quit the NCP(SP) to join the Congress, have been named Pune city east and Parbhani rural presidents, respectively.

In Nagpur, the party has decided to hand over the baton to Prafful Gudadhe, an arch-rival of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Gudadhe has been Fadnavis’s adversary for two elections now. Known for his focus on organisational work, he has been a constant voice against the BJP in Nagpur.