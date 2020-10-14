Maharashtra Cong to hold virtual farmers’ rally in 10,000 villages

Thorat said on Tuesday that the party expects around 50 lakh farmers to participate during Thursday’s rally, which will also be streamed live through social media handles.

As part of its efforts to mobilise support against the central government’s controversial farm laws, the Congress in Maharashtra will hold a virtual rally of farmers connecting 10,000 villages on October 15.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat announced the initiative on Tuesday. The “Kisan Bachao” virtual rally is part of the party’s ongoing nationwide campaign seeking the withdrawal of the legislations.

Thorat said on Tuesday that the party expects around 50 lakh farmers to participate during Thursday’s rally, which will also be streamed live through social media handles.

With AICC observers also expected to attend the event, the state Congress said it had set up big LED and LCD television screens across the 10,000 villages to reach out to the “marginalised farming community in a big way for the purpose of the rally”.

The party has earmarked five locations in the state — Sangamner (Ahmednagar), Aurangabad, Amravati, Nagpur and in the Konkan belt — as the main spots for the virtual rally, which will be held simultaneously across these locations.

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led central government of pushing through the “anti-farmer” legislations in an “undemocratic fashion”, the Congress is keen to leverage the protests against the farm legislations as an opportunity to regain some of its lost political space. The party has kicked off a two-month long nationwide campaign from September 26 onwards.

Until October 31, the party has asked its state unit to collect signatures from farmers and Agriculture Produce Market Committee traders, demanding a repeal of these legislations. On November 14, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the party has plans to submit a detailed memorandum along with the signatures of farmers from across India to President Ram Nath Kovind.

