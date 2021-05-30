Maharashtra Cong holds demonstrations: ‘Modi-led govt failed people on Covid-19’

The state Congress on Sunday held demonstrations across Maharashtra against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, stating that it had failed to properly tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, farmers’ issues and inflation.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, “In the 2014 general elections, Modi showed false dreams to people and won. But in the last seven years, they have failed to deliver the results to people.”

Patole said the “biggest failure” of the Modi government was the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the prime minister should own up to pushing people into a situation where they are now battling for their lives as well as livelihoods.

“In the first Covid wave, the Modi government was busy with the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. In second wave, they were busy campaigning for the Assembly elections. The concerns of 130 crore people were never their priority,” he said.

Demanding Modi’s resignation, Patole said, “Modi owes people an explanation for not comprehending the Covid situation seriously. He has to take responsibility for letting people down.”

Party workers assembled across cities and towns, and raised slogans against price rise. Petrol prices have touched Rs 100.

“Petrol, diesel, LPG, fertiliser prices have sharply increased. Economic growth has dipped. Lakhs of people died due to shortage of oxygen and medicine for Covid,” Patole said, adding, “had the government organised vaccine stock and planned distribution, people would not be forced to stand in long queues for several hours outside vaccination centres. Even now, there is huge shortage and people are not being administered the vaccine.

State Congress leaders and workers wore black badges on their arm as a mark of protest. Senior leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, PWD minister and former CM Ashok Chavan, minister for medical education Amit Deshmukh, minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Waddetiwar, energy minister Nitin Raut, minister of state for home Satej Patil also took part in the protests and interacted with the media in Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Latur, Amravati, Nagpur, Kolhapur.