Captured after conflict, two Nagpur tigers to be released back into the wild
Captured in March following livestock losses and a human fatality linked to one case, the two young male tigers have been cleared by a state-level committee for rehabilitation after being found healthy, behaviourally stable and fit for reintroduction into suitable forest habitats.
In a rare conservation decision, the Maharashtra Forest Department has cleared the release of two conflict tigers — TUI-22 and TUI-25 — back into the wild after a state-level committee found both animals fit for rehabilitation.
The two male tigers, both around four years old, were captured in March this year from separate locations in Nagpur forest division following human-wildlife conflict incidents. While TUI-22 was linked to the death of a woman and repeated livestock kills in Deolapar, TUI-25, captured from Parseoni, had been involved only in cattle depredation cases.
Following their capture, both animals were shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Seminary Hills in Nagpur, where they underwent health checks and behavioural assessment. Veterinary examinations found them to be healthy, disease-free and capable of surviving in the wild.
The decision was taken at a state-level committee meeting held on April 30. The committee concluded that despite their conflict history, both tigers had retained their natural instincts and were suitable for release into habitats with adequate prey and lower chances of human interaction.
Formal orders for their release were issued on May 11. Officials said the tigers will be soft released at separate locations after temperatures ease. (Express Photo)
“The committee examines every tiger captured by the forest department and assesses its condition, adaptability and suitability for release,” said M.S. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife). “In this case, the recommendation was to release the animals, and we have acted accordingly.”
Formal orders for their release were issued on May 11. Officials said the tigers will be soft released at separate locations after temperatures ease.
Wildlife expert and committee member Kundan Hate said authorities did not want the rehabilitation effort to be affected by extreme summer conditions.
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“The tigers are currently housed in enclosures with cooling arrangements. We want to ensure they settle properly after release and do not face problems related to water availability or adaptation,” he said. Hate added that both animals are likely to be released within a week.
According to him, teams first identified suitable habitats before conducting field visits and finalising release sites.
“This is only the second instance of a captured tiger being released back into the wild. Earlier, a tigress that had been captured was also successfully rehabilitated,” he said.
Wildlife expert and committee member Kundan Hate said authorities did not want the rehabilitation effort to be affected by extreme summer conditions. (Express Photo)
Priyal Chouragade, wildlife veterinary officer at the TTC, said TUI-25 had no history of attacks on humans and releasing it was the best conservation outcome.
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“For any wild animal, returning to its natural habitat is important. Every successful rehabilitation is a win for both wildlife conservation and human-wildlife coexistence,” she said.
Chouragade said all captured tigers undergo a detailed health and behavioural assessment before a decision is taken. They are kept in isolation for 15 days, during which blood tests, faecal examinations and behavioural observations are carried out.
The Deolapar tiger, TUI-22, had arrived with a maggot-infested wound on its ear, which was treated successfully.
Interestingly, a local committee constituted under National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines had initially recommended that TUI-22 be housed permanently at the Gorewada rescue centre, citing concerns over future human casualties. The state-level committee, however, eventually favoured rehabilitation after evaluating all biological and behavioural parameters.
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The decision gives both animals a second chance in the wild.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
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Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
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Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
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