Captured after conflict, two Nagpur tigers to be released back into the wild

Formal orders for their release were issued on May 11. Officials said the tigers will be soft released at separate locations after temperatures ease. (Express Photo)

In a rare conservation decision, the Maharashtra Forest Department has cleared the release of two conflict tigers — TUI-22 and TUI-25 — back into the wild after a state-level committee found both animals fit for rehabilitation.

The two male tigers, both around four years old, were captured in March this year from separate locations in Nagpur forest division following human-wildlife conflict incidents. While TUI-22 was linked to the death of a woman and repeated livestock kills in Deolapar, TUI-25, captured from Parseoni, had been involved only in cattle depredation cases.

Following their capture, both animals were shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Seminary Hills in Nagpur, where they underwent health checks and behavioural assessment. Veterinary examinations found them to be healthy, disease-free and capable of surviving in the wild.