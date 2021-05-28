Maharashtra to set up comprehensive dashboard for real-time Covid-19 data: Govt tells HC

Maharashtra may become the first state in the country to have a comprehensive dashboard for providing real-time data on bed management and availability of medicines for Covid-19 as the government has proposed to set up a comprehensive dashboard by merging all the existing district and purpose-based dashboards.

“The preparation of a comprehensive board is in the final stage. The software to be used for operating the same is ready,” informed the state government during the hearing of a PIL on Covid issue.

The state government said that there are about 3,000 plus hospitals in the state which are intended to be connected to the dashboard. “Presently there are more than 25 such dashboards which are in operation in the state. It is proposed that all these dashboards presently in operation are discontinued by merging them into one comprehensive dashboard to be operated at the state level itself,” it said adding the exercise will require merging of data of all the presently operational dashboards because they are proposed to be discontinued.

The proposed comprehensive dashboard to be operational by June 15 would include real-time data on testing, availability of beds, tracking and supply of not only oxygen but also various essential medicines.

Once the dashboard is ready, the state government would provide appropriate training to all those who will be connected to it, mainly 3,000 plus hospitals of the state.

The state government said that it was taking longer than anticipated to make the comprehensive dashboard operational. “The state government will certainly be going to consider the directions and suggestions given by the high court and do its best to incorporate them in the actual functioning of the dashboard,” according to the affidavit filed in the high court.

The design and working of the dashboard will be finalised by taking inputs of all those concerned with Covid19, it said.

The Bombay High Court had recently pulled up the local bodies for not updating the dashboards set up for Covid19 citing the inconvenience to patients struggling to get treatment for the viral infection.

Lawyers Rajesh Inamdar and Pankaj Kandhari, while filing an intervening application during the hearing, told the High Court that the management of beds in rural areas is still not streamlined. “The online dashboard is not updated on a real-time basis. Also, there is no information supply and availability of medicines for the treatment of Covid19 and black fungus as the medicine continues to be in scarcity. There should be an audit of essential supplies to the hospital as there is no proper tracking of the supplies of medicines. The hospitals still ask the patients to bring Remdesivir,” they said.

The bench of Justice Amjad Sayed and Girish Kulkarni has urged all the respondents to file their say on the intervening application before the next hearing on June 2.