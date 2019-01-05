Maharashtra: Compounder, two others arrested for murder attempt, theft charges

THREE PERSONS, including a former compounder, were arrested for alleged attempt to murder and theft. The accused had allegedly been robbing people after attacking them with knives in Ambernath for the past few months, police said.

According to Ambernath police, the accused have been identified as Dhananjay Jadhaw (26), Jayesh Sonavane (23) and Sanjay Jaiswani (19). “They have been wanted for some months now, and have also been booked under MCOCA. However, their latest FIR was filed on December 23, when they attacked a man sleeping outside his shop,” said a senior officer.

Jadhaw, who used to work at a hospital until March 2017, was employed in the post-mortem room, sources said.

“He attacked victims in a manner that they wouldn’t be grievously injured but scared enough to handover their belongings. He knew about the weak points of the body,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

On December 23, Akhilesh Varma (20) who worked at a steel store in Ambernath East, was attacked by the trio.

“They tried to rob him of his wallet and a gold chain. They also wanted the key to the store. When Varma tried to fight back and was grievously injured by Jadhaw,” said the officer.

“We arrested the trio while they were hiding in Ulhasnagar on Thursday. The two other men are from Ambernath. Jadhaw decided the targets and the two were his side-kicks. The three were unemployed and lived off robbing others,” the officer said. The trio were remanded to police custody.

“We have also alerted other police stations where cases against them have been registered,” he added.