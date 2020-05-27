Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Mumbra from today

Official said no shop, barring milk and medical stores, will be allowed to remain open. While milk shops will be open from 7 am to 9 am, medical stores can be open only after adhering to social distancing norms. (Representational) Official said no shop, barring milk and medical stores, will be allowed to remain open. While milk shops will be open from 7 am to 9 am, medical stores can be open only after adhering to social distancing norms. (Representational)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday ordered a complete lockdown of Mumbra from May 27, allowing only milk and medical shops to remain open. The area has reported 298 Covid-19 cases so far.

“There has been a substantial increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbra. Inspite of the lockdown, people are crowding at shops and vegetable markets. Social distancing norms are not being followed…,” the circular issued by TMC said.

Official said no shop, barring milk and medical stores, will be allowed to remain open. While milk shops will be open from 7 am to 9 am, medical stores can be open only after adhering to social distancing norms.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maneesh Joshi said that no individual will be allowed to step out. “People will be allowed to move out only in extreme emergencies,” he added.

TMC has set up a patrolling units to enforce the lockdown. “We have decided to barricade major junctions. We are also seeking extra police deployment in Mumbra,” Joshi said. He added that arrangements have been made to ensure home delivery of meat, fish and vegetables. “If in two or in three days, the number of cases go down, then the lockdown will be relaxed,” Joshi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.