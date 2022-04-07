Maharashtra: Complete all work on debris and silt removal by May 31, Uddhav tells agencies

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took stock of pre-monsoon works.

Thackeray, who held a meeting with representatives of various agencies, including BMC, Mumbai Metro, MMRDA and MHADA, directed all to complete work on debris and silt removal by May 31 to prevent waterlogging.

Following a presentation given by BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on the works to be undertaken by agencies and their current progress, Thackeray directed MMRDA and the civic body to clear 450 sites of debris by May 31. While he asked the Railways to clean the drains in its jurisdiction, he directed MMRDA to complete ongoing Metro work at Kandivali before the advent of monsoon.

Thackeray also directed contractors to take measures to prevent waterlogging in areas where Metro and other public works are underway. “The developers should be instructed to take precautionary measures to prevent accidents due to the cranes installed on tall buildings given chances of storms and heavy rain,” he said.

Facing criticism over the delay in pre-monsoon nullah desilting works, the BMC had last week approved proposals of appointing contractors for desilting work. Chahal cleared proposals worth Rs 545 crore, which also includes contracts for repairs of trenches dug out for various utility works.