Maharashtra: Cold spell under influence from North India to abate by Thursday

Nagpur was the coldest city in Maharashtra on Monday with the minimum temperature dropping to 7.8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Maharashtra is under the influence of cold winds blowing from North India. For the next 48 hours, cold northerly winds will reach Maharashtra.

According to the District-wise Precipitation Forecast and Warning for Vidarbha for the next five days, cold waves at one or two pockets in Nagpur and Amravati are ‘very likely’ on Monday and Tuesday. While Met officials have ruled out any cold wave spell over the state in the coming days, the minimum temperature along northern Maharashtra districts could drop below 10 degrees Celsius this week.

Many stations in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha reported night temperatures ranging between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, and this trend will continue till Wednesday, said IMD. The weather department has forecast a gradual rise in the minimum temperature in the state after Wednesday.

The present cold spell is most likely to abate by Thursday. “As the cold winds change direction, the minimum temperature will again rise,” the IMD said.

Other cities with similar cold conditions in the state were Amravati at 8 degrees Celsius, Gondia at 8.2 degrees Celsius, Jalgaon at 8.7 degrees Celsius and Wardha at 9 degrees Celsius.

In Mumbai, the minimum temperature continued to remain below 20 degrees Celsius on Monday. However, it was a degree above normal. IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius and relative humidity at 72 per cent on Monday morning. As per the 7-day forecast issued by the Mumbai regional centre, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to increase to 21 degrees Celsius from Thursday.