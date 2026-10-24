No recruitment test for 250 ex-Agniveers as Maharashtra inducts them into coastal police

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The Maharashtra government has inducted more than 250 former Agniveers from the Indian Navy into the state’s coastal police force, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Friday. The personnel have been exempt from fresh recruitment tests in view of their military training and service.
Fadnavis said the government had decided to accommodate Agniveers completing their four-year tenure in the armed forces if they wished to join the state police.
“These personnel have undergone extensive training and have also served along the borders. They possess considerable capabilities, making them valuable additions to the police force,” he said.
The first batch inducted under the initiative comprises Navy personnel, who will strengthen maritime security. Fadnavis said the move would also help build capacity in the coastal police force, which requires specialised training to secure the state’s maritime boundaries.
“We had to make some changes to the rules to accommodate them. We have done so and inducted all of them into the police force,” he said.
Clarifying the recruitment process, Fadnavis said the appointments were made through direct recruitment, without fresh examinations.
“They have already undergone a very difficult selection process to enter the armed forces. Therefore, there was no need for them to undergo another test. Appointment orders have been issued to them directly,” he said.
Last month, Fadnavis had announced that Agniveers completing their four-year military tenure would be accommodated in the Maharashtra Police and other state government forces without having to undergo fresh examinations or training.