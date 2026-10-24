No recruitment test for 250 ex-Agniveers as Maharashtra inducts them into coastal police

The Maharashtra government has inducted more than 250 former Agniveers from the Indian Navy into the state’s coastal police force, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Friday. The personnel have been exempt from fresh recruitment tests in view of their military training and service.

Fadnavis said the government had decided to accommodate Agniveers completing their four-year tenure in the armed forces if they wished to join the state police.

“These personnel have undergone extensive training and have also served along the borders. They possess considerable capabilities, making them valuable additions to the police force,” he said.

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The first batch inducted under the initiative comprises Navy personnel, who will strengthen maritime security. Fadnavis said the move would also help build capacity in the coastal police force, which requires specialised training to secure the state’s maritime boundaries.