NEET paper leak fallout: Maharashtra pushes for long-pending policy to regulate coaching classes

With the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparking fresh concerns over the functioning of coaching classes, the Maharashtra government is set to finalise a long-pending bill to regulate this mushrooming industry.

The proposed regulatory framework is expected to outline operational rules for coaching classes with provisions such as mandatory registration, setting facility standards, transparency in fee structure, and guidelines against misleading promises in advertisements. It will also include aspects such as student welfare, safety protocols, and the mental health of students.

With the draft almost nearing completion, the state school education department plans to table the bill before the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly. A senior official from the department said that apart from drawing from the central government’s 2024 guidelines on coaching class regulations, the draft policy also refers to similar Acts existing in states such as Goa, Karnataka, etc.