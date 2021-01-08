Maharashtra CM’s Twitter handle refers to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar for the second day

Despite Congress’ objection to renaming cities, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official Twitter handle referred to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar for the second day on Thursday.

The Twitter handle put out two tweets on Wednesday’s state Cabinet decision regularising gunthewari constructions, both referring to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

“Yesterday, the state cabinet has taken a decision to regularise the irregular gunthewari (constructions) in the state till December 31, 2020. Few days ago, I had given a promise to the people of Sambhaji Nagar, which I have fulfilled,” Thackeray tweeted.

“The common people’s dream about houses in the capital city of Marathwada like Sambhajinagar will come true and the urbanization will happen in a better way. I will continue to take such decisions in the public interests and hope to get your cooperation and love,” he said in the second tweet.

The tweets came a day after Thackeray’s first mentioned Sambhaji Nagar while announcing another Cabinet decision on Twitter — about adding 165 beds and creating 360 posts in the Aurangabad government medical college and cancer hospital. The tweet had tagged Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh of the Congress.

Soon after Wednesday’s tweet, Congress had reacted strongly with Balasaheb Thorat, Revenue Minister and state party president, saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government runs on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and renaming of the cities is not part of it. “We reiterate that to maintain social harmony, we strongly oppose the renaming of any city,” Thorat had said.

Ahead of the Aurangabad civic polls, Shiv Sena and Congress have been engaged in war words for more than two weeks over the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar after Chhatrapati Sambahji Maharaj, son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The government continues to use the name Aurangabad in all official records and documents, including press releases.

Thorat on Thursday reiterated that renaming of cities is not part of the CMP and such mistakes should not take place in government records. “We feel that it (tweet) is a mistake and such mistakes should not happen. When we meet, we will discuss the issue,” he said when asked whether he will take up the issue with Thackeray.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would seek details on how the tweet was posted on the CMO Twitter handle on Wednesday. “We will see whether it was a deliberate attempt,” said Pawar, adding that MVA partners will find a way out after holding discussions on the issue.