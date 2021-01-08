Maharashtra CM’s poll affidavit doesn’t mention entire property details: Kirit Somaiya

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had not disclosed property worth Rs 5.29 crore in his election affidavit before being elected to the state Legislative Council last year.

“Rashmi Thackeray (Uddhav’s wife) had bought land, along with 19 houses of 23,500 sq ft, worth Rs 5.29 crore, as per ready reckoner rates. This was not mentioned in the election affidavit,” he told mediapersons.

Uddhav was elected to the Legislative Council in May last year, within six months after he took charge as CM in 2019.

Somaiya said that the Thackerays bought the land, along with the houses at Korlai village in Alibag, from Anvay Naik — an interior decorator who had died by suicide in 2018 — on March 21, 2014. However, the houses were transferred in Rashmi Thackeray’s name only on November 12, last year.

In government records, these 19 houses — worth Rs 5.29 crore — remained in Anvay Naik’s name till November 12, last year, he added. ens