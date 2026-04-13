Maharashtra CMRF to launch online system; applications to be cleared within 8 hours

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Applications under the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for medical assistance will now be processed within eight hours through an online system to provide faster support to poor and economically weaker sections, officials said Monday.
According to CMRF cell in-charge Rameshwar Naik, the online facility will be launched soon by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The patient is expected to complete the paperwork in the hospital. Once that is done, the hospital administration will forward the application seeking funds through CMRF. As per the rules, if the documents are clear, the application will get cleared within eight hours,” said Naik.
To reduce the burden on patients, hospitals in Maharashtra will be directly linked to the CMRF cell, so they no longer need to visit multiple offices to complete the application process. The streamlined system is expected to ensure timely medical assistance.
CMRF was set up to help financially disadvantaged individuals access medical care across Maharashtra. It receives hundreds of applications every day. The online application system is one of many steps aimed at providing faster and more efficient support to patients.
Between April 2025 and March 2026, as many as 40,776 patients in Maharashtra received financial assistance amounting to Rs 333.60 crore for medical treatment.
CMRF has also expanded its coverage to include treatment for serious conditions such as heart disease, kidney and liver disorders, neurological conditions, cancer, cochlear implants, organ transplants, and neonatal care.
Eligible patients can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for major medical treatments under the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram