Maharashtra CMRF to launch online system; applications to be cleared within 8 hours

Applications under the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for medical assistance will now be processed within eight hours through an online system to provide faster support to poor and economically weaker sections, officials said Monday.

According to CMRF cell in-charge Rameshwar Naik, the online facility will be launched soon by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The patient is expected to complete the paperwork in the hospital. Once that is done, the hospital administration will forward the application seeking funds through CMRF. As per the rules, if the documents are clear, the application will get cleared within eight hours,” said Naik.