Maharashtra CM urges MSRTC staffers to lift protest, says govt trying to fulfil demands

With connectivity in the state taking a hit, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an appeal to the staffers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) not to agitate. The MSRTC staffers have been demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government.

Thackeray said, “You are ours and not outsiders. We are trying to fulfil your demands for the last few days. We have also told the High Court about steps taken to fulfil your demands and they are satisfied. As per directions of the court, we have also appointed a committee which is trying to find a solution.”

He appealed to them not to hold the passengers in the city to ransom. Thackeray said that the state is fighting Covid-19 and somehow trying to find a solution and appealed to the workers to help the government. Without mentioning BJP, he said political workers and parties must not try to provoke workers for their goals.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police maintained vigil at Mantralaya where the workers are planning a rally.

BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Gopichand Padalkar were heading to Mantralaya and were stopped enroute and taken to Azad Maidan. Somaiya addressed the workers who had gathered at Azad Maidan. Some BJP leaders were also stopped at Vashi naka.