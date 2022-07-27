scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Maharashtra CM calls urgent meeting to discuss housing needs of police personnel

In the meeting held in Mantralaya, CM Eknath Shinde asked home department, housing department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Urban Development department and City Industrial Development Corporation to prepare a master plan for police housing.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 9:59:11 pm
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra, Police housingShinde said that a lot of police personnel were without houses, adding there needed to be long-term, medium-term and short term plans to resolve the issue.(File)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited a police quarter in Borivali on Tuesday, called an urgent meeting of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation to look into the housing needs of policemen, here on Wednesday. Sources in the state home department said that he was quite shaken by the “bad condition” at the quarters which had plasters falling off their walls.

In the meeting held in Mantralaya, the CM asked home department, housing department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Urban Development department and City Industrial Development Corporation to prepare a master plan for police housing.

Shinde said that a lot of police personnel were without houses, adding there needed to be long-term, medium-term and short term plans to resolve the issue.

