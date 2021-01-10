CM visits Bhandara, meets fire victims

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The chief minister said the government has ordered an inquiry led by Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar. (file)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited Bhandara to take stock of the situation following the fire that killed 10 newborns at the district hospital on Saturday.

Thackeray visited two of the victim families in Bhojapur village and consoled the bereaved souls. He also visited the sick newborn care unit where the mishap occurred and later held a brief meeting with officials.

Later talking to media persons, Thackeray said: “It’s possible that some safety measures were neglected last year as authorities became busy tackling the pandemic. But no matter what, if any lapse has occurred, the responsible would not go scot-free.”

The chief minister added, “The government has ordered an inquiry. The probe panel would be led by Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar. Who is responsible, whether any electric equipment had misfired or whether repeated complaints about it were neglected, all such details will be known only after the probe is complete.”

Thackeray said that guidelines will be framed for hospitals to ensure that such incidents do not recur.