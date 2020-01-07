Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackarey to meet industry leaders today, discuss $1-trillion economy goal

The meeting will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries. The meeting will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with captains of industry on Tuesday to discuss measures for industrial growth and work towards making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at state guesthouse Sahayadri, will be attended by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Mahindra&Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej, JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal, Kotak Mahindra Bank vice-chairman and managing director Uday Kotak, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania and Bharat Forge chairman and managing director Baba Kalyani, among others. The meeting will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries.

“After taking charge as CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will hold the first interaction with leading industrialists. The CM will discuss the role of state government and measures to be taken to give impetus to the industrial growth of Maharashtra,” read an official note issued by the CMO.

