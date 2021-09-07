Even if temples are closed, health temples through hospitals are being opened: Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a dig at the Opposition demand to reopen temples, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that even if the places of worship are closed, people will give blessings for opening the required “health temples through hospitals”.

Speaking during the virtual inauguration of development projects in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Thackeray said, “Even if the temples are closed, the necessary health temples through hospitals are being opened up. The people will give blessings to you for that. (Union minister) Kapil ji (Patil), you need a health centre in your area and that is required, right? Or shall I open up an adjoining temple by closing the health centre? Today, health temples are more important. We will open up temples but will go for it in a phase-wise manner.”

Thackeray was referring to BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil’s demand to open up a Covid centre in Bhiwandi, which is closed now.

“A Covid centre in Bhiwandi is closed. While we are asking people to take precautions citing a possible third wave, instructions should be given to start this Covid centre immediately. So, if the third wave comes, we can treat people in that centre,” Patil had said, emphasising that health facilities should be developed to help fight Covid.

The Opposition BJP and MNS have been demanding reopening of temples and celebration of festivals.

Thackeray also said that it is good to chant slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, but the Shiv Sena has gone beyond that and safeguarded Hindus during the Bombay riots of 1992-93. “When we chant Bharat Mata ki Jai, the mother goddess will say take care of her children and provide medicines and other facilities. People will not be cured by just chanting slogans. We are working in that direction,” he added.

Referring to the recent attack on a civic official by a hawker in Thane, the CM said, “We need to implement the law strictly to ensure safety of the people, officials and staff. Wherever hawkers are creating nuisance, we need to act on it.”