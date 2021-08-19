Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate new administrative complex at Palghar today

Maharashtra Chief Minister will Thursday inaugurate a new administrative complex at Palghar. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will also be present on the occasion.

The building, set up by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), is spread over 103 hectares and is touted to be the largest administrative complex in the country.

SP office building (CIDCO) SP office building (CIDCO)

The complex, located on the Kolgaon Boisar road, will house the Office of the District Collector and District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Zilla Parishad, New Admin Building, and a court.

Collector Office building (CIDCO) Collector Office building (CIDCO)

The CIDCO was given the task of building the headquarters of Palghar after the district was formed after its bifurcation from Thane district in 2014.

According to the CIDCO, it was entrusted by the state government with the task of developing District Headquarters and New Town for Palghar spread over an area of 440-57.90 ha.

In the project, 103.57ha was earmarked for District Headquarters and 337.0 ha is assigned for Palghar New Town. The Palghar District Headquarters includes buildings for Collector Office, District Superintendent of Police Office, Zilla Parishad Office, District & Session Court Building, New Administration Buildings, Auditorium, Govt. Guest House, Residential Quarters at least for 10% staff/officer of District headquarters.