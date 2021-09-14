Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets state police top brass, says deal strictly with crimes against women

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patel on Monday met senior officers of the Maharashtra Police, including DGP Sanjay Pandey, to discuss the issue of crimes against women and children.

On the defensive after the uproar over the Sakinaka rape and murder case, Thackeray told police officers that crimes against women must be dealt with strictly. He invoked Chatrapati Shivaji’s life as a lesson in zero tolerance when it comes to harassment of women.

Without naming the BJP, Thackeray said that demands of an investigation by central agencies should not erode the morale of the police force.

“In many cases, it is demanded that the investigation be handed over to central agencies. We have thoroughly investigated many such cases and evidence has been collected diligently. So, such demands should not erode the morale of the police force,” he added.

He said that while in fast track courts, quick judgments can be reached, efforts should be made to ensure that the process of appeals is completed soon and the convict serves the sentence at the earliest.

Women police officers should speak to victims of sexual offences in a manner in which they are comfortable so that all information about the crime can be obtained, he further said.

Thackeray said the police need to be more vigilant about illegal autorickshaws plying on the roads.

The majority of the men accused in the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Pune recently were autorickshaw drivers. The CM also said that a record should be maintained of those coming from outside the state.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that if any woman came to a police station, her complaint should be registered immediately. The police should start collecting evidence in the case and submit a chargesheet at the earliest, he added.

He further said that Shakti Criminal Law Amendment Bill has been tabled in the state legislature and a joint committee has been set up to make a foolproof law. “Detailed discussions are taking place. The report of the committee will be tabled in the Winter Session of the legislature.”