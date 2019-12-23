Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to expand Cabinet tomorrow

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file photo) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file photo)

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, the suspense over who will be the deputy chief minister continued. According to an agreement between the three major parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the deputy CM’s post will go to the NCP, which till Sunday gave no indication as to who will be Uddhav’s deputy.

“I think the Cabinet expansion in all probability will happen on Tuesday, not on Monday as was being speculated,” said state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Cabinet expansion will certainly happen on Tuesday.

Thorat said he had no clue who will be the deputy CM. “I have no idea… The NCP chief has to take the call,” he said.

Echoing his views, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “Party chief Sharad Pawar will take the call. And so far, he has not named anybody.” Asked whether Ajit Pawar’s name has been finalised as is being speculated, Kakade said, “It is likely to be a toss-up between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.” He ruled out the possibility of Chhagan Bhujbal being given the deputy CM’s responsibility.

Sources said Ajit Pawar is still insisting that he should get Home portfolio as well as the deputy CM’s post. But the NCP chief seems reluctant to hand over both posts to him.

