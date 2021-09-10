Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray instructs officials to fast-track infra projects in Aurangabad

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday instructed the Aurangabad district administration to complete the development projects in a fast-track mode in the district.

The CM passed the instructions in a review meeting on the various development projects in the Aurangabad district. However, the issue of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar was not discussed in the meeting.

The district officials gave presentations to Thackeray on various issues such as the proposed Aurangabad-Ahmednagar railway route, redevelopment of dilapidated schools from the Nizam-era, starting a college focussing on the saint literature in Paithan among others.

Subhash Desai, senior Shiv Sena leader and Guardian Minister of Aurangabad, said there was no discussion on the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. “The discussion was only on the development projects in the Aurangabad district,” he said.

Since December, Shiv Sena and Congress have been sparring over the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.