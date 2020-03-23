Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces statewide lockdown

View of Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday during Janata Curfew. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) View of Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday during Janata Curfew. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A day after the janata curfew, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The government, which had already sealed state borders on Sunday, will now seal the borders of each district. Section 144 is already in place in the state.

“I am announcing curfew in the state. Not more than five people can come together,” the chief minister said.

“Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow the virus to spread to the districts that are unaffected as of now,” he added.

However, Thackeray said essentials like groceries, milk, medical supplies, etc. will remain open and urged people not to panic.

“Private vehicles will be allowed only for emergencies. Private vehicles and taxis will be allowed with the driver and two people. Autorickshaws will be allowed with driver and one person,” he said.

He also said all interstate borders will be closed and only vehicles carrying essential services goods will be allowed to ply.

On Friday last week, Thackeray had ordered a complete shutdown of offices and shops excluding essential services in Mumbai, cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur from Friday midnight until March 31.

The state government had earlier said it will bear all expenses incurred on medical treatment of COVID-19 patients under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

