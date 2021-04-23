scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Maharashtra CM to unions: Form Covid committee for safety of factory staff

CM Thackeray said the unions should take an initiative to ensure that workers are vaccinated in the expanded drive which get under way from May 1

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 23, 2021 1:48:07 am
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday sought the cooperation of the labour unions in the state’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and asked them to set up Covid vigilance committee in factories to ensure the safety of the workers.

Holding a virtual meeting with various labour unions, Thackeray said to ensure that the state’s economic cycle continued, it was important for businesses to function and thus, “giving priority to the safety and health of the workers, a Covid Vigilance Committee should be set up at the factory premises.”

The CM further said that while defeating the current second wave of infection, it was necessary to be careful to ensure that the third or fourth wave of Covid does not strike.

The labour unions should follow up with the factories to see whether workers can be accommodated temporarily on the company premises and how work shifts can be revised, he added.

