Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Maharashtra CM to move resolution to support Marathi speaking people in disputed border area

The proposal will be made during the winter session in Nagpur which will begin on December 19, said an official.

Rahul Shewale, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and requested her to take cognisance of the border dispute. (File)

Amid the ongoing dispute over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will move a resolution in the state legislature proposing to extend support to Marathi speaking people residing on the disputed border area, and for a united Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Winter Session of the Legislature for 2022 will begin at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur; a decision to conduct the session from December 19 to 30 was taken in the meeting of the Assembly and Legislative Council’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Tuesday.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Neelam Gorhe had written to CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar, and leader of Opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve requesting them to propose an unanimous resolution stating that Maharashtra will stand strong and in support of the Marathi speaking people from the border area.

“During the BAC meeting, all leaders have agreed for the resolution and have resolved to support the Marathi speaking people on the border areas when Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai is staking claim over different villages of Maharashtra,” said a leader.

Meanwhile, to show solidarity and support to the Marathi speaking people, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar went to Belgaum, the disputed border district, on Tuesday and paid tribute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Rahul Shewale, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and requested her to take cognisance of the border dispute.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 11:04:32 pm
