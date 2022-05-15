Maharashtra: CM Thackeray’s reference to ‘early morning govt formation’ irks Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s attack on Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis in the context of an “early morning secret government formation” has apparently irked NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a public rally at BKC in Mumbai on Saturday, the chief minister had alluded to the short-lived alliance between the BJP and the NCP leader.

Commenting on Thackeray’s statement, Pawar said, “I will make a statement on the matter at an appropriate time. Is this the most important issue before Maharashtra?” before adding, “I have already given my statement in the past.”

On Saturday, launching a blistering attack on former chief minister Fadnavis, Thackeray said, “Yes, we joined hands with the Congress for government formation. But it was all in the open. Not like yours when you secretly formed a government early in the morning.”

Though the statement was directed at the BJP and Fadnavis, the “early morning government formation” referred to a short-lived alliance in 2019 as part of which Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister while Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister. The alliance ended three days later when Pawar resigned citing personal reasons. While NCP MLAs had refused to support him, the alliance was also disapproved by party supremo Sharad Pawar.