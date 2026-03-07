Maharashtra CM targets 75% clean energy by 2047, plans investment of Rs 3 lakh crore

In a step towards focusing on clean, green, renewable energy, Maharashtra has set the target to generate 50 per cent of green energy by 2029 and 65 per cent by 2035, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

To achieve the ambitious goal, the state government has put in place the Maharashtra Renewable Energy and Energy Storage policy 2025-2035 that entails an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore and revenue of Rs 15,600 crore through state GST, he stated a day after presenting the State Budget on Friday.

CM Fadnavis, who holds the Energy portfolio, has given a sizeable push to the energy sector in the Maharashtra Budget 2026-27 presented on Friday.

He highlighted the energy sector’s crucial role in the roadmap for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Maharashtra 2047.

“The five trillion dollar economy for Maharashtra by 2047, centred around sustainable agriculture, means providing uninterrupted 12-hour power to farmers in rural Maharashtra. Secondly, driving the state economy beyond 10 per cent through data centres, industries will require surplus energy,” he stated.

A day after the Budget presentation, Fadnavis emphasised, “The energy sector is set to drive the state economy and growth. The state aims to develop 75 pc clean energy by the year 2047. Solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects are being promoted in the state.”

Through non-conventional energy policy, he explained, “The target is to generate 50 per cent green energy by 2029 and 65 per cent by 2035. Under this policy, the state expects investment of Rs 3 lakh crore and revenue of Rs 15,600 crore.”

PM’s Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0

Story continues below this ad

Amongst the key decisions taken by the government adequately reflected in the Budget is the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

Through this scheme, the state government aims to set up 16,000 MW of solar energy capacity. The implementation of this scheme will ensure daytime electricity supply to 100 per cent of agriculture pump consumers in the state. Under the scheme, 3349 MW capacity has been commissioned till now, and about 10,000 MW additional capacity will be generated by December 2026.

Under the PM-KUSUM component ‘B’and State government’s Magel Tyala Sar Krishi Pump schemes, 6,63,324 solar agri pumps have been installed. Maharashtra state is in the first position in the country in the implementation of the KUSUM Component ‘ B’ scheme, Fadnavis said.

Guinness record of 45,911 solar agri pumps

He also revealed that the state has set a Guinness World record by installing 45,911 solar agri pumps in a single month of December 2025 under the Mahel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Scheme.

Story continues below this ad

The Budget documents have detailed the state’s roadmap under various other energy schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojna, non-conventional energy policy, pumped hydropower, and Green Maharashtra.

While stating that Maharashtra is ranked second in the country in the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, CM noted, “At present, 4.57 lakh domestic consumers have installed rooftop solar panels of more than 1735 MW capacity. A subsidy benefit of Rs 3,200 crore has been extended to these consumers.”

The self-sufficient Maharashtra residential rooftop solar scheme — SMART scheme, has been approved for consumers consuming zero to 100 units of electricity. For this, the state government will give a subsidy of Rs 635 crore for five lakh beneficiaries.

Along with solar, pumped hydropower projects got a higher priority in the energy sector. The policy for pumped hydropower project development has led to MoUs for 55 pumped projects with 78,215MW of electricity generation. The completion of these projects promises an investment of Rs 4.16 lakh crore and 1.28 lakh jobs. Currently, work is going on in six projects with a power generation capacity of 10,300 MW.