Maharashtra CM talks to family physicians: ‘Join fight against Covid, help reduce fatality rate with good management of patients in home isolation’

Thackeray said patients trusted their family doctors more than others, and that will certainly "defeat Covid-19 if they joined the battle".

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged private doctors, who serve as family physicians, to join the state’s fight against Covid-19, asking them to treat patients in home isolation. He said it would help reduce the fatality rate, while also urging them to provide their services at nearby Covid care centres.

Thackeray, along with members of the state task force, interacted with medical practitioners on managing Covid-19 in primary care. In all, over 17,500 doctors from across the state were part of the virtual programme, alongside task force members Dr Sanjay Oak, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Tatyarao Lahane and others. Task force members guided family physicians on the six-minute walk test, oxygen status of patient, treatment for mucormycosis, use of remdesivir, measures to control blood sugar among others.

Thackeray said patients trusted their family doctors more than others, and that will certainly “defeat Covid-19 if they joined the battle”.

“All family doctors should join hands with the government in this battle. We can reduce the fatality rate if there is good management of Covid patients in home isolation,” he said.

The chief minister said family physicians could evaluate Covid condition, co-morbidities and oxygen levels of the patient in home isolation and guide them on the need for hospitalisation.

The CM further appealed to family physicians to join nearby Covid care centres and serve for some hours daily. “Family physicians should visit Covid care centres at least once a day in nearby areas. While the state government will get the support, patients will also be happy to see their family doctor,” he added. He also assured them that he was aware of their issues, which will be solved on priority.