Maharashtra CM should explain Naik and Thackeray family nexus in land deal: Somaiya

For the second consecutive day, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addressed mediapersons seeking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s explanation on alleged financial deals between the Thackerays and the family of interior designer Anvay Naik, who had died by suicide along with mother in 2018. Addressing mediapersons at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Somaiya alleged that Uddhav’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar’s wife Manisha Waikar had bought land from the deceased.

“In the backdrop of the arrest of Republican TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (in Anvay Naik and his mother’s abetment to suicide case) and suicide of Anvay Naik, who apparently was reeling under financial problems, it has become all the more significant to let the people of Maharashtra know what are the equations and financial issues between the Naik and Thackeray families,” Somaiya said.

He added: “In Kolai village at Murud taluka in Raigad, Anvay Naik, (his wife) Akshata Naik and (daughter) Adnya Naik had sold 21 plots to Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray and Manisha Ravindra Waikar. These are evident from documents.”

“Some plots are on forest land and some on private forest land… Acquisition of forest land is not allowed as per Union government norms… It should be known why these lands were bought… for commercial use or any other purpose,” he said.

