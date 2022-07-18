Maharashtra CM Shinde steps in, gets two kids injured in AC blast airlifted to Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who lost his two children in a boat accident twenty years ago, stepped forward to lend a helping hand to a Maharashtrian family living in Patna on Saturday. The chief minister arranged two private ambulances to airlift two children, aged 10 and 12, who had suffered severe burn injuries after an air conditioner exploded at their home early on Friday morning.

Shinde himself footed the Rs 20 lakh bill of the two private ambulances, Shiv Sena medical wing chief Mangesh Chivate told The Indian Express on Monday.

The family of Amol Jadhav, a native of Gursule village in Khatav taluka of Satara, has been living in Patna for 20 years and is involved in the jewellery business. Early on Friday morning, gas leaked out of their air conditioner which led to an explosion. While Amol Jadhav suffered minor injuries, his wife and two kids suffered severe burns and were admitted to a hospital in Patna.

“However, doctors there told the family that they need to be shifted to Pune or Mumbai hospitals for better treatment,” said Dr Aparna Jadhav, a close relative who runs the Pune hospital at which the family has now been admitted.

The family then alerted their relatives in Satara who, in turn, tried to contact MLAs and MPs. They also tried to get private ambulances, but the cost of ferrying the patients was too high. “We managed to get one air ambulance for Amol’s wife. It cost Rs 10 lakh. She was brought to Surya Hospital in Pune on Saturday. Amol, who suffered minor burns, arrived in Pune by plane. He has been admitted to our hospital,” said Dr Jadhav.

The family members in Maharashtra then spent a day trying to get air ambulances for the two children. Kisant Sawant, their relative who lives in Satara, contacted Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar and informed him about their situation. “I first contacted top officials in the government and the Mumbai collectorate and sought their help. They promised to help. I then contacted the Shiv Sena medical wing and urged them to alert the chief minister,” said Babar.

Chivate, who heads the Sena’s medical wing, told The Indian Express that after private ambulances could not be made available to airlift the two kids, Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, an MP, got in touch with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “The chief minister himself spoke to the Union minister, but due to a technical problem he was told that the air ambulances could not be made available. The chief minister then himself requisitioned the services of two private air ambulances. He paid Rs 20 lakh from his pocket,” Chivate said.

“The chief minister monitored the entire operation closely. He directed the officials to shift the two kids from Patna to Pune by morning under any circumstances,” he added.

The two kids, a girl and a boy, were then brought to Surya Hospital in Pune on Sunday. “The first child was brought in at 6 am on Sunday and the second by 11 am. One has suffered 40 per cent burns, while the other has suffered 75 per cent burns,” Dr Jadhav said.

Kisan Sawant said, “It was a nightmare for us on Saturday. We tried to contact every influential person we knew. Finally, it was the chief minister who rushed to our help. We have no words to express our gratitude to him.”

Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the rebel faction of Shiv Sena led by Shinde, said, “The chief minister put in his best efforts to get the kids airlifted from Patna to Pune. This is after the family and local MLA approached the CM’s office.”