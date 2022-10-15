Maharashtra CM Shinde to inaugurate Mumbai Metropolitan Region @ 2034 Infra Summit today

Mumbai Metropolitan Region @ 2034, a special summit to discuss and deliberate upon improving the basic infrastructure of the country’s financial capital Mumbai as well as its surrounding MMR region, will be held in the city Saturday.

The experts from various government departments and the private sector involved in developing quality infrastructure will convene for a day-long summit being organised by Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde with Construction Times to discuss the future development plan for Mumbai.

The summit will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan. They will present a white paper highlighting expert suggestions on improving the basic facilities provided to the people.

The summit will comprise multiple sessions that will touch upon various subjects such as slum-free Mumbai – Dharavi redevelopment, road transport, water logging and real estate, and have deliberations to draw up a list of concrete solutions.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Global Solution Summit 2022 is recognized by prominent entities like Mumbai Metropolitan Region Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Senior government officials from these departments will also present their plans during the summit.