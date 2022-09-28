Maharashtra CM Shinde hails Centre’s PFI ban; Deputy CM Fadnavis terms PFI a silent killer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Wednesday hailed the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for it.

Shinde said that the radical Muslim outfit had planned to create unrest create and a communal divide.

“The PFI, which raises pro-Pakistani or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, does not have any right to raise such slogans in the country. This is the country of patriots. The state home minister will take action against those who raise such slogans,” Shinde said.

He also said that the Central Government took the right decision.

Commenting on the PFI ban, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Centre’s decision would empower state governments to act strongly against the outfit. “The Popular Front of India had adopted a new strategy which entailed smaller funding through multiple bank accounts to carry out its activities across states and India. The PFI is a silent killer,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

Fadnavis asserted that the flow of funds and its sources would be traced and action would be taken.

“Apart from PFI, there are six other frontal organisations which have been proactive. Their modus operandi is to project a humane face. But under this garb, they are sowing seeds of hatred with a larger objective to trigger communal tension and unrest. They have different modules. But the objective is to weaken the social fabric of India,” the deputy CM said.

Fadnavis said that under the cover of humanitarian services the PFI has been carrying out anti-national activities. “They instill seeds of dissension. They work to pollute people’s minds by distorting facts and building false narratives.”

According to Fadnavis, the PFI along with other six frontal organisations became active after the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was banned.

“Both the central and state agencies are working together to crack the whip on such organisations working against the welfare of the state and the country. Maharashtra is well prepared and our investigating agencies are adequate to crack down on such organisations,” the deputy CM said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).